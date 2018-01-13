Jordan jets off to the Isle of Fernandos for his date

AFTER bagging himself a date last week on Take Me Out, fitness fanatic Jordan Burton jetted off to the Isle of Fernandos.

The 26-year-old from Portsmouth took Lucia from Sheffield on a surfing date before enjoying ice cream on the beach.

Jordan said: ‘Lucia was a lot better at surfing than me.

‘She is 100 per cent my type though.’

Before the date Lucia, a 24-year-old make-up artist, said: ‘I am looking forward to seeing Jordan again.

‘He seems really cute and polite.’

The two chatted on the beach about a second date when they got home from Fernandos and, after Jordan promised to stop getting his eyebrows waxed by his ex-girlfriend, the two agreed to see each other again.

Jordan said:’ It was one of the best dates I have ever been on and I am really looking forward to seeing her again.’