Jordan’s ready for the love lift . . . but will he find the one?

HOPING to find the right one these two have taken an alternative route.

Jordan Burton will be the first lad down the love lift in the new series of Take Me Out which starts this evening.

Leanne Noakes will be one of the 'Flirty Thirty' waiting to find her man on Take Me Out

The 26-year-old from Portsmouth is part of the 10th series hosted by Paddy McGuiness, who is back with a fresh line up of ‘Flirty Thirty’ ladies all hoping to be whisked off to the sunny Isle of Fernandos.

Paddy said: ‘We don’t try and be too ‘cool for school’.

‘It’s a dating show, but it’s a Saturday night entertainment show as well, so you can sit there and watch it with your friends, family, the kids, everyone.

‘Everyone gets involved, we’re all shouting at the telly telling her to pick him!

Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness

‘It’s just a nice easy watch.’

One of the ‘Flirty Thirty’ waiting to find her man is 28-year-old Leanne Noakes from Chichester.

The maternity care assistant has been single for one and a half years and is looking for an Anthony Joshua lookalike to sweep her off her feet.

Paddy said: ‘When I first meet the girls I never know which way it is going to go.

‘I always say it will take a few shows for me to get to know them all, their personalities.

‘The girls this series hit the ground running and have been a pleasure to work with.

‘There have been a lot of dates so we’re looking good this series!’

Last year Declan Brooks from Portchester took part in the show.

The 20-year-old BMX rider said: ‘The guys from ITV reach out to people that they want to have on the show.

‘They found me, presumably via social media.

‘I guess they were looking for someone who does an extreme sport and asked me to come on the show.

‘I then went for an interview and a couple of days later I found myself on the programme.’

Declan was the last man to come down in the love lift during last year

He said: ‘You can hear the rest of the show happening in the other room, which is pretty eerie.

‘Then, before you go on, you’re stood in the love lift for about 10 minutes - it was a bit scary, if I’m honest.

The Take Me Out series has seen seven weddings and three children since it began in 2009.

Paddy added: ‘It’s crazy considering the amount of weddings we’ve had and kids being born from people

meeting on the show.

‘When I think about it, I feel very proud.’

The show will be broadcast at 7pm on ITV this evening.