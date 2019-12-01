ANIMAL lovers who feared for an adorable five-and-a-half-month-old beagle named Buddy after he went missing are now celebrating following his safe return home.

Hundreds kept an eye out for the puppy, from Segensworth, after he went missing in Hundred Acres Wood, near Wickham, a week ago.

Buddy the Beagle

Facebook was key to the effort as a page set up after his disappearance racked up more than 940 likes in a matter of days.

The supporters were gleeful yesterday as news of Buddy’s return to his owner, Sarah Wilde, was shared to aplomb.

Ms Wilde, pictured with Buddy, said in glee: ‘ BUDDY HAS FINALLY BEEN CAUGHT! THANK YOU SO SO [MUCH] TO EVERYONE!’

Another post on the appeal page, now updated and named Buddy Beagle is HOME, said: ‘Just to let everyone know Buddy is back from the vet and apart from being underweight he is fit and well.

‘I think we will all sleep well tonight.’

Swathes of News readers shared an appeal to find Buddy.