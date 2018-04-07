Joy as community centre’s modern new function suite and bar is opened

COMMUNITY centre users have a sparkling new function suite to enjoy thanks to a top-notch revamp.

Trustees, councillors and residents packed into the Waterlooville Community Centre yesterday to celebrate the unveiling of its new-look York Room and Waterloo Bar.

The formerly ‘tired’ suite was given a facelift after its users and members of the local community teamed up to fundraise for its revival.

Officially opened in its new state yesterday, people from across Waterlooville and the surrounding areas gathered there for a champagne reception and an insight into what the area will be used for long into the future.

Mayor of Havant Elaine Shimbart declared the suite officially open.

She said: ‘Everybody at the community centre has done such a wonderful job.

‘What they have achieved is a complete transformation and I have no doubt the suite will be well-used and exceedingly successful with local people.’

Among the many who chipped in for the refurbishment was Jacqui Benham, the community champion for Asda Waterlooville.

Ms Benham used the suite prior to its rejuvenation – and will continue to now – for a lunch club which caters for between 30 and 40 mature residents once a month.

She said: ‘The place used to look quite tired, but it looks absolutely amazing now.

‘A few of the people from the lunch club came down to the opening and they were really impressed.

‘We can’t wait to use it for meals into the future.’

With its modern look, the suite will now be more frequently used for wedding functions, birthdays and community events.

Jackie Buckley, who heads up the Waterlooville Events team, will use it for meetings.

She said: ‘It looks lovely. I look forward to returning.’