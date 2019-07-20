Joy for youngsters as splash park opens in Lee-on-the-Solent

Have your say

THE new splash park in Lee-on-the-Solent looks like it could be a popular attraction this summer, following its opening today.

The splash park in Marine Parade East opened just in time for the summer holidays, giving youngsters in the area an alternative to the park in Stokes Bay.

From left, Isla Codling (5), Freya Codling (8) and Ava Jackson (8) at the new splash park. Picture: David George

Officially opened by the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Kathleen Jones, the park features jets, water cannons, and suspended buckets that dump water on those playing underneath.

Abigail Webber, the town’s Young Citizen of the Year, was one of the children who put the new park through its paces today.

She said: ‘It’s great fun – I went to the one at Stokes Bay last week but I actually prefer this new one.

‘I think there will be more space to play now that there are two of them.

Jackson Francis (3) on the splash park's water cannon. Picture: David George

‘There’s lots here, it would be nice if it had a slide too though.’

Eight-year-old Freya Codling, from Lee-on-the-Solent, said: ‘I can almost see the park from my house.

‘I think we’re going to come here lots in the summer holidays.’

Freya was with her sister Isla and their friend Ava Jackson, from Hill Head.

Ava said: ‘I think it's really good.

‘I like the buckets that pour water on your head because they don’t have it at the other one.’

Supermarket ASDA was on hand to provide refreshments for youngsters and parents alike, with the Lee Businesses Association providing 200 free ice creams as well.

Amanda and Nick Francis, from Fareham, brought their three-year-old son Jackson to the splash park’s opening.

Amanda said: ‘We come down to Lee-on-the-Solent quite frequently, so I can see us visiting the park quite a lot.

‘Jackson seems to absolutely love it, which is great – and there’s lots of benches for parents to sit at and for packed lunches.’

Ward councillor Graham Burgess, who pushed for the splash park to be built in the town, said: ‘It’s amazing – I’m thankful to the council leader for setting aside money in the capital programme for this.

‘It’s great for Lee-on-the-Solent and provides a great boost for the economy.’