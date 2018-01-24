Judge calls extent of man’s offending ‘truly appalling’

Have your say

A MAN was jailed for 12 years after admitting multiple charges of sexual assault and rape of a child under 13.

In August 2016, Edwin Gallienne was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court for the offences.

The court heard how the then 75-year-old used sweets and money as a form of bribery.

But Gallienne, formerly of Gosport, died on January 14 this year while serving his sentence at HMP Swaleside.

The Ministry of Justice said: ‘As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.’

During his sentencing hearing in 2016 Hugh French, defending, said Gallienne apologised.

Prosecutor Daniel Sawyer told the court how the OAP would wave cash as part of his grooming and offered sweets.

Sentencing Gallienne to 12 years in jail, Judge Roger Hetherington said: ‘The extent of your offending is truly appalling.’

He added: ‘Not surprisingly it has had a traumatic effect.

‘I’m told that there’s an element of blame shifting in your explanation for what happened.’

Victim Melissa Fox, 20, has waived her anonymity to speak about the affect the sexual abuse had on her.

She attended the sentencing hearing, aged 18.

She said: ‘We were told he could have been sentenced to 18 years but because he pleaded guilty it was lowered.

‘He got 12 years. I wished it was more because at that point I thought he would be out within six to eight years.

‘When he got sentenced, he stood up, waved and smiled to some of my relatives sat in the court.

‘He was acting like he was going on holiday and it didn’t mean anything to him.’