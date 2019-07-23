Julian Clegg to leave BBC Radio Solent after 22 years

A POPULAR presenter has announced that he will be leaving BBC Radio Solent after more than 20 years.

Julian Clegg has announced that he will host the morning programme for the final time on December 5.

The 59-year-old told his listeners on-air that it was time for a ‘lie-in’ and he will be leaving the station before the end of the year.

Julian has hosted the breakfast show on BBC Radio Solent, which is broadcast across Hampshire, Isle of Wight and Dorset, since 1997.

BBC reports that he said: ‘I'm going to be 60 on 5 December, and that is going to be my last breakfast show and my last show on BBC Radio Solent.

‘I don't want the next four months to be a big goodbye - we'll have plenty of time for goodbyes, but thank you for being a wonderful audience.’