July record as temperatures soar

THE UK has experienced the hottest July day on record and the second hottest since records began.

A scorching 38.1C was recorded in Cambridge beating the previous July record of 36.7C. The highest recorded temperature still remains the 38.5C reached in Faversham, Kent, on August 10, 2003.

Portsmouth topped the thermometer at a sweltering 30C, making it the hottest day in the city this year.

It was a record breaking day across Western Europe with Paris registering a record high temperature of 42.6C. The heatwave also saw Germany set a new national temperature record of 41.5C with the Netherlands also recording its highest ever temperature at 40.7C.

The warm weather brought out sun worshippers with the region’s beaches enjoying a bumper day.

However conditions across Hampshire look set to cool across the weekend with the Met Office forecasting rain for Saturday and a high of 23C with cloudy conditions and a high of 22C on Sunday.