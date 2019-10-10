Junior and Mini Great South Run 2019: date, start time, how to sign up and route

Have your say

Get the kids outdoors and having fun in fancy dress run with the upcoming Simplyhealth junior and mini Great South Run 2019.

If you think your kids would love to have a run around and get a medal, this is everything you need to know about this Great South Run event.



The run

This year’s run has a nautical fancy dress theme for the kids taking part.

They’ll get the chance to experience their own finish line moment and have the opportunity to wear their medals with pride.

The junior run is 2.5k and the mini run is 1.5k.



For those looking to enter the event, the junior race is for ages nine to 15 years old, and the mini run is for those three to eight years old.

Where and when is the run on?

The run will take place on Saturday October 19 on Southsea seafront.



This is the timetable for the day:

7.30am, the Southsea Common Car Park opens

8am, the event site and information point opens

12pm, wave one of the Mini Great South Run

12.30pm, wave two of the Mini Great South Run

1pm, start of the girls Junior Great South Run

1.45pm, start of the boys Junior Great South Run

How to sign up

If this sounds like the perfect activity for your little ones, then you can sign them up on the Great South Run website.

You’ll need to register the child that is attending the event using their account. If they’ve taken part before, you can simply log in to sign them up, or you can create an account for them instead.

For those looking to register, you’ll need to provide basic personal details, including your email address, name, date of birth and a contact phone number. You’ll also need to choose a username, password and a security question.

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be able to enter the for either the Mini or Junior run.

It will cost £15 per entry to sign up for the event.

Route

The Junior and the Mini routes will both start on the Clarence Esplanade, opposite the skate park.

From there, all the runners will start by heading west past the D-Day Museum and the Blue Reef Aquarium.

At this point, the route for junior and mini runners changes.

Mini runners will turn right onto Serpentine Way, while Junior runners will head up to a turnaround point next to Mozzarella Joes.

From there, both runs will head back up Serpentine Way and down Lady’s Mile to reach Avenue De Caen.

The kids will then wind up back on the Clarence Esplanade to finish.