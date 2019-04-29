Jurors consider verdict at inquest into death of man found hanged in Waterlooville probation hostel

JURORS have retired to consider their conclusions in an inquest into the death of a 66-year-old man found hanged at a bail hostel.

Anthony Walker was found dead at The Grange, in Waterlooville, approved premises, run by the National Probation Service, on November 16, 2017.

Anthony Walker's daughters Rebecca Wray, Sarah Carro and Emma Harlow, and his widow Jennifer Walker. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Portsmouth Coroner's Court heard he had been sent to the hostel after being released from jail where he was serving a sentence for assaulting his wife at their Isle of Wight home.

This morning senior coroner David Horlsey summed up the evidence heard across four days last week and set the eight jurors a list of nine questions to answer.

Jurors have been told Mr Walker, from the Isle of Wight, had not been cut down when he was discovered hanging in his room at around 9.30am. Staff told the inquest it was thought he had been dead for hours, rather than minutes.

(Proceeding)