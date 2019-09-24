Military police have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee.

Katrice, whose mum and sister live in Gosport, went missing from a supermarket in Paderborn, Germany, on her second birthday in November 1981.

Katrice Lee aged 18 months.

She was out shopping with her mother Sharon at the Naafi store, near to where her father Richard, a soldier, had been stationed in the British military base.

Today the Royal Military Police, which has been leading the investigation, said an arrest had been made.

A statement said: ‘We can confirm that an arrest was made on 23 September by the Royal Military Police in connection with the disappearance of Katrice Lee in 1981.

‘As this is an ongoing investigation we cannot comment further at this stage.’

Undated handout of an age progression photo issued by the MOD of Katrice Lee before she went missing on her second birthday. Picture: MOD/PA Wire

An Army spokesman refused to give the gender or age of the arrested person, nor what they had been arrested on suspicion of.

It is understood that Katrice's family have been informed of the arrest.

Police had reportedly been searching a terraced home in Moredon, in Swindon, as part of the investigation.

In May last year a search of a river bank in Paderborn was carried out but was ended after investigators found no new evidence.

A review of the evidence had concluded the riverbank was ‘significant and of interest’.

Katrice went missing while shopping for treats for a birthday party from the British military supermarket.

Her mother realised in the checkout line that she had forgotten crisps and asked Katrice's sister to watch her.

When she returned in what she has estimated was less than a minute, Katrice was gone.

Her sister said Katrice had run after her and she believed they were together.