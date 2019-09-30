Kayak event around Hayling Island for RNLI and Fire Fighters Charity postponed due to strong winds

STRONG winds stopped a charity kayak event around Hayling Island from going ahead on safety grounds.

The Round the Island Kayak Event, planned for Saturday, faced strong winds with gusts of 35 miles an hour so organisers decided to postpone the event for safety reasons.

Run jointly by the local fire service and the Hayling RNLI, this annual event had attracted some 70 entrants to face the challenge to complete the circumnavigation of Hayling Island, and to raise funds for the Fire Fighters Charity and the RNLI.

Organisers Mark Pannell from the fire service and Jules Hewson from the RNLI had hoped for a four-hour window of calmer weather which had been predicted, but when this did not materialise they decided to postpone the event to Saturday, October 12.

The start time will be 9.45am with high tide at 11.50am. Organisers hope that the Rapid Relief Team who supported the event with hot drinks and burgers will be able to join in on the new date.

This team are part of a global network of catering support for charitable events and for crises such as big fires and natural disasters.

They are church funded and bring support and goodwill to all sorts of events globally, and organisers said they are immensely grateful for the team’s help.

For further information or to contact the organisers, visit the Hayling RIKE Facebook page or get an entry form from Nikki Fisher by emailing rikehayling@gmail.com or call 07782 446762.