Kerry Katona to stand trial for allegedly failing to send her child to school 

Kerry Katona is due to go on trial accused of failing to send her child to school.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, of Crowborough, East Sussex, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to failing to send one of her five children to school between April and November last year.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

On that occasion in March the court heard Katona will represent herself at trial.

At that hearing the 38-year-old objected after members of the press challenged a reporting restriction in the case that would prevent the singer from being named as the defendant attending court and the charge she was facing.

READ MORE: Apologetic robber who gently kissed Portsmouth Betfred shop cashier’s hand before fleeing with £4,000 is jailed

She said her child's attendance at school was a ‘private matter’ and a defence lawyer argued the publicity would have an adverse effect on Katona.

But magistrates ruled she could be identified as the defendant in the case and amended the order so the media could report this.

Katona is due to attend Brighton Magistrates' Court today.

READ MORE: Residents ‘living in a flu camp’ as plastic sheeting blocks all light into Gosport tower blocks

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.