Two-year-old Husky cross Alin, had been destined for a Romanian kill shelter just two months ago.

His temporary foster parents, Beverley Taylor and Lisa Reeve, from Portsmouth, said he would have been ‘euthanised’ had he not been taken into their care.

And only days after the pair’s plea to give him a forever home in The News, the ‘perfect’ couple have come forward to adopt him for good.

Alin has been granted a forever home.

Alin, a ‘friendly and intelligent canine’, has been granted the happy future he deserves after a Havant couple came forward to adopt him on March 6.

Amy Joelle and Aaron Wright, from Havant, came forward when the plea was published and said ‘within an hour’ they heard back from Alin’s foster owner, Beverley.

Amy said: ‘I didn’t expect a response because I thought they’d be inundated.

‘I was surprised that within an hour or so we got a reply back from Bev.’

Since meeting Alin, Amy and Aaron are looking forward to finally welcoming him into their home on Wednesday, especially as they are both experienced owners to another rescue, an Australian collie cross who they have had for three years.

After seven weeks of tender loving care, Alin was finally ready to move on to live with owners who could give his the life he deserves with ample space and people who will give him the best possible life.

When first rescued by Beverley and Lisa, Alin was so afraid that it took 10 days for him to wag his tail.

But now things are looking up.

Amy said: ‘He was very quiet and placid when we first met him.

‘But he slowly started to come to us and had a sniff around at our dog and from there they were fine with each other. Me and Aaron don’t work because we have health problems so we’ve got all day every day to put into Alin.’

On hearing Alin’s heartbreaking back story, and seeing pictures of what he looked like when he was a stray in Romania, Amy said he looked ‘awful’.

‘The state he was in compared to what his foster parents got him to now is amazing,’ Amy said.

‘They’ve done amazing work for him over such a short amount of time.

‘Alin was even scared of the joggers when he went to Staunton Country Park with us. Once he starts to adjust he'll have that confidence that he's not on his own anymore.’

