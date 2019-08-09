Kite surfer dies after cliff crash in Isle of Wight

Have your say

A KITE surfer has died after being rescued by emergency crews from a beach on the Isle of Wight.

Police, fire crews and paramedics all attended the beach at Compton at 5.38pm on Wednesday and the injured man, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident came as the area experienced heavy winds.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 5.38pm on 7 August to an incident involving a kite surfer at Compton, Isle of Wight.

‘A man in his 50s was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

‘We are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’