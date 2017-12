Have your say

A YOUNG kitten was left with horrendous injuries after being abandoned in a bag on Christmas Eve.

The RSPCA has launched an urgent appeal after the kitten was found with a broken spine and paralyzed legs at an underpass in Andover.

RSPCA inspector Alan Browning said: ‘It is unthinkable why somebody would treat a defenceless animal in such a way.’

The kitten had no collar or microchip to find an owner.