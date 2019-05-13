Large barn fire in Petersfield leaves four people and three animals needing urgent care

FIRE crews battled a large barn fire near Petersfield yesterday evening that saw four people and three animals needing emergency medical attention.

Firefighters from Portchester, Alton and Liphook raced to Ragmore Lane, Froxfield, where they were met with towering flames that had engulfed the 30metre by 20metre barn.

Three calves needed treatment by vets after suffering burns in the inferno. In total, 23 of the animals had been evacuated prior to the fire crews arrival just after 7pm.

Two men and two women were treated on scene by the firefighters after suffering chest pains before being handed over to paramedics.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire using specialist equipment.

It is not known how the fire started.