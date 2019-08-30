Large fire 'melts telephone lines' after breaking out in Southampton

Firefighters have battled a large blaze which caused ‘telephone lines to melt’ this morning.

The fire broke out at Drivers Wharf in Northam Road, Southampton, at around 9.15am today.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that seven crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, Hightown and Eastleigh attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said that the fire, which involved pallets and tyres, had ‘melted the overhead telephone lines’ and that BT had been called down to help fix the affected lines.

The News has contacted BT Open Reach to find out how many people are being affected by the melted telephone lines this morning.

A fire broke out this morning

The fire at Drivers Wharf is now being ‘scaled down’ as firefighters continue to damp it down, pictures shared by Hampshire Fire and Rescue on social media show plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Residents in the area are advised that ‘if you live or work nearby keep your windows and doors closed’.