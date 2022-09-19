Large police presence seen in Southsea as officers cordon off area near Canoe Lake
POLICE have cordoned off part of Canoe Lake due to an incident this morning.
More than half a dozen police vehicles and several ambulances were spotted at the scene near St Helen’s Parade at around 8am this morning.
Residents passing the scene report that police had placed a cordon around the area.
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.