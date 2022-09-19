News you can trust since 1877
Large police presence seen in Southsea as officers cordon off area near Canoe Lake

POLICE have cordoned off part of Canoe Lake due to an incident this morning.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 19th September 2022, 8:43 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 9:10 am
At least six police vehicles could be seen attending an incident at Canoe Lake this morning. Picture: Mary Williams.
More than half a dozen police vehicles and several ambulances were spotted at the scene near St Helen’s Parade at around 8am this morning.

Residents passing the scene report that police had placed a cordon around the area.

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.