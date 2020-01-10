Large tree falls down in Lee-on-the-Solent

Have your say

A LARGE tree came down in Lee-on-the-Solent on Saturday evening after strong winds.

The tree came down across the footway off Twyford Drive at just before 11pm – blocking the path.

Gosport Borough Council – Streetscene attended the incident after responding to a call from a member of the public who saw the tree.

While the area was made safe, more removal work is needed. No one was reported injured.

READ MORE: Inquest told ‘lessons can be learned’ over premature baby’s death

‘Footpath cleared and tree made safe for now with further works required on Monday,’ Streetscene posted on its Facebook page on Saturday night.