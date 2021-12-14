The festive period is always busy for the post office, so if you are planning on sending gifts to your nearest and dearest, you need to know when the deadlines are.

These dates cover domestic and international deliveries.

The deadline for sending parcels from the UK via Royal Mail’s international economy service has passed.

Royal Mail have announced the dates for when you need to send letters and parcels in time for Christmas. Picture: Dean Atkins.

People can still send mail via international standard post to most countries.

Royal Mail gave the following advice to customers on their website: ‘Allow plenty of time for posting.

‘Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries.

‘Ongoing Covid restrictions, reduced air and freight capacity, high volumes and winter weather conditions are all impacting transportation and local delivery across the globe.’

Last Christmas posting dates for UK deliveries:

Friday, December 17 – Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy.

Saturday, December 18 – 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48®.

Tuesday, December 21 – 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24®, and Royal Mail Tracked 48®**.

Wednesday, December 22 – Royal Mail Tracked 24®**.

Thursday, 23 December – Special Delivery Guaranteed®.

Last Christmas posting dates for international deliveries:

You can still send standard, tracked, and signature international post to most countries and regions.

Monday, 6 December – Australia, Greece, Italy, New Zealand and Portugal.

Wednesday, 8 December – Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Far East and Middle East.

Friday, 10 December – Cyprus, Malta and Sweden.

Saturday, 11 December – Eastern Europe (not including Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey.

Monday, 13 December – Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland and USA.

Thursday, 16 December – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland.

