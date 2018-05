Have your say

A PAIR of television stars will team up to stage a duo of shows at a city library.

Married actors Brian Murphy and Linda Regan will meet fans at Portsmouth Central Library in July, as they spearhead the talks Acting Can Be Murder and The Life of Brian.

Mr Murphy appeared in Last of the Summer Wine for seven years, while Linda – a crime writer – was in Hi-de-Hi! on BBC1.

Tickets for the event – to be held from 2pm-4.30pm on Saturday, July 14 – are £4 and can be purchased in city libraries.