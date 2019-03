PORTSMOUTH residents have been sharing their views on whether radios should ban Michael Jackson’s music following allegations of child abuse.

The King of Pop has been accused of abusing two boys in a new documentary, Leaving Neverland, which is airing on Channel 4 this week. BBC has hit back at claims it has banned his music from Radio 2 as radio stations around the world pull his songs following the documentary's release. Here’s what you thought about it: