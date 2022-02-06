'Legendary' Gosport fox known for sunbathing on car roofs is celebrated after 'sad' death
A ‘LEGENDARY’ fox known for his cheeky misbehaviour at a marina – including sunbathing on car roofs – has been celebrated after dying.
Beneteau, known as Benny, will be ‘sadly missed’ by those who came to know him for his antics.
The Gosport Marina fox was a popular figure at the location where he was regularly seen getting up to no good.
Commodore Yachting, based at the marina, posted on Facebook: ‘He will be sadly missed by all of us at Commodore Yachting, where he would steal and partially eat deck shoes, rummage through our bins and sunbathe on the roofs of cars.
‘RIP fella, we’ll be having a few drinks in your honour tonight.’
Commodore Yachting referred to Benny as a ‘legend’.
The post included pictures of Benny at his mischievous best relaxing on top of cars.