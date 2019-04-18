Legendary yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sets off to mark 50 years since solo round the world voyage

HALF a century on from becoming the first solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe a maritime legend has once again set sail to recreate the final stage of his iconic journey.
On April 22, 1969, pioneering Portsmouth yachtsman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston returned to Falmouth after 312 days at sea on his yacht Suhaili.
Sir Robin was immortalised in maritime history as the first person to sail solo, non-stop around the world.
This morning Sir Robin and Suhaili departed Gosport Marina destined for Falmouth.
On Easter Monday at 3.25pm – the exact time the pair returned from their round the world epic journey – they will be joined by an honorary flotilla as they re-enact the historic moment Sir Robin crossed the finish line.
‘With the half century anniversary approaching it seemed like a good opportunity to go back – I certainly won’t be around for the centenary,’ said Sir Robin.
‘What I’m most looking forward to is meeting up with friends for a great occasion,’ he added.
While Sir Robin was very much alone on his journey there was one companion he was determined would join him for this anniversary voyage – his trusted yacht, Suhaili.
He said: ‘She has been part of my life since I first sailed her from Bombay to Portsmouth in 1963.
‘I started work on refitting her and she eventually returned to the water two years ago. It will be special to be back at her helm when we return to Falmouth.’
When he commenced his voyage in 1968, no one had ever sailed non stop around the world.
He said: ‘At that point we didn’t know if it was possible – previously the furthest solo non-stop sail was only half the distance we were attempting.
‘The most memorable part of the journey was in the Southern Ocean where the waves reached a height of 80 foot. I was so terrified I would be washed overboard that I climbed up the mast.’