Featuring as a newborn baby crying in BBC comedy drama This is going to Hurt, the part was perfect for little Kobe.

The series, featuring actor Ben Whishaw, who played Q in the James Bond film Skyfall, airs tonight on BBC1 at 9pm.

Kobe Golde featuring in Acorn TV drama The Chelsea Detective. Pic Acorn TV/Lauren Rutherford

It will feature seven episodes over the coming weeks – with Leigh Park baby Kobe featuring in four of those, as well as in the trailer.

Mum Lauren Rutherford, 27, said: ‘He plays various babies in different episodes. In the first one he plays a baby being born naturally.

‘They wanted a baby to look as fresh out of the womb as possible. Fortunately he was crying when they filmed it – which he was meant to be doing – so it worked out well.

‘But there were other times when he was not meant to be crying but he wouldn’t stop crying. They understand it is unpredictable with babies. He did well considering he was a baby.’

Kobe Golde featuring in BBC TV drama This is Going to Hurt. Pic BBC/Lauren Rutherford

In a twist of fate, Kobe was born on Jan 22, 2021 – five weeks early. But he actually recorded his first television show on February 23 – which would have been his original due date.

Lauren’s now 12-month-old son has also filmed for another series – crime drama The Chelsea Detective.

The series, which features Gavin and Stacey star Adrian Scarborough, aired on Acorn TV on Monday with then four-month old Kobe, who actually plays a detective’s daughter, Poppy.

Kobe was signed up for the parts after registering with Jam2000 casting agency, which specialises in securing roles for babies, toddlers and children.

Leigh Park baby actor Kobe Golde. Pic Lauren Rutherford.

Lauren said she was intrigued how babies got into acting after watching Call the Midwife before coming across the agency after ‘some Googling’. Kobe was then signed up and got the call for This is Going to Hurt in a whirlwind few weeks for Lauren having only just given birth.

‘I did it for the experience more than anything else,’ she said. ‘It means he will have a portfolio and be able to do bigger things when he is older if he wants to.

‘It will hopefully give him opportunities if he enjoys it and one foot in the door. But if nothing else then at least there will be memories.’

Speaking of the TV cameos, Lauren said: ‘It will be nice to see the final products as we only got to see certain scenes.

‘It would normally be a day at the studios for every shoot. There was a lot of waiting around and then they called you in when they were ready.’

