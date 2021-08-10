St Francis Church in Leigh Park suffered the damage earlier this month, and staff found 20 broken windows in the church and the community hall.

After hearing the news, the community rallied to start raising funds to help replace the windows.

Father of three Terry Field set up a GoFundMe campaign when he was told about the vandalism, which was discovered on July 31 and August 1.

The Rev Jonathan Jeffery at St Francis Church, Leigh Park. Father Jonathan has been heartened by the response of the community to recent vandalism at the church. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090821-03)

A support worker in a drug rehabilitation centre, Terry lives in The Warren and says he was appalled by the news.

He said: ‘I think it was silly little kids messing around - it’s disgusting behaviour, I know how much Father Jonathan and Carolyn Owens, his wife, do for the community.

‘Father Jonathan is a massive part of our community so let’s raise some funds to help.

Damage to windows at the church. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090821-05)

‘Please donate - we want to support the church because of the amount of community work they do in the area.’

The fundraiser aims to collect £1,000 for the Riders Lane church, and has raised hundreds of pounds so far.

Reverend Jonathan Jeffrey, known as Father Jonathan to the community, said that the vandalism was discovered after the summer fair.

He said: ‘As we are a church, we have insurance but it doesn’t cover everything, so we’ve been hugely grateful to Terry and everyone who has responded.

‘The amazing community at Leigh Park set up this fundraiser, which was very generous.

‘It’s very moving that people feel so well connected to St Francis and value what we do.’

