Leigh Park community shows they are fighting Teegan’s family's corner

A COMMUNITY has hosted two boxing nights for the three-month-old son of a teenage mum who tragically lost her life after complications during child birth.

Teegan Barnard was only 17 when she lost her fight for life in September leaving her son, Parker, to be cared for by the baby’s father and her mum, Abbie Hallawell.

Team Bessey Boxing Gym held two boxing nights in memory of TeeganBarnard who tragically died after complications in child birth.

Abbie’s brother, Glen Hallawell, is one of the trainers at Team Bessey Boxing Gym and after hearing from Glen about Teegan’s tragic passing, owner, Billy Bessey, was determined to raise money to help the family.

Billy said: ‘I first heard about the situation through Facebook and then later from Teegan’s uncle, Glen. It is such a sad situation that I wanted to host a boxing event to raise money for the family and baby Parker.’

The gym hosted two boxing nights at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier which were attended by Parker and the rest of Teegan’s family. Ahead of the 14 bouts of boxing, a minutes silence was held for Teegan with images of the 17-year-old projected around the venue to the musical backdrop of Photograph, by Ed Sheeran. Hundreds of people attended the events to show their support for the family.

Billy said: ‘Leigh Park can sometimes have a bad name but when people need help the community really rallies together. As well as raising thousands of pounds for Parker the events were as much about showing the community coming together in support of the family. Running a boxing gym I was in a position to make the event happen and all the boxers were keen to get involved.’

Teegan Barnard with her mum Abbie Hallawell

One of those boxers was 32-year-old Lucy Wilton, who only took up the sport last year.

Lucy, who is a manager at easyProperty, said: ‘I knew the family were sat ringside and the minute’s silence and seeing the pictures of Teegan and baby Parker were so emotional. Parker’s dad took part in one of the bouts and hopefully the money raised can help the family.’

With money still being donated via the event’s Just Giving page the final total is not yet known all though Billy has confirmed it amounts to ‘thousands of pounds’.

‘It is now up to the family how they want to use the money to support Parker.’ said Billy.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so by going to http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-bessey-2?utm_term=Dmk6bMx9y