The popular Leigh Park fireworks display is set to return with a musical twist this year.

Now that Halloween is out of the way its time to turn our attentions to Bonfire night.

Leigh Park Fireworks. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The fireworks display at Stockheath Common is one of the most popular across our area.

If you are planning on head down to watch the display in Leigh Park, here's what you need to know:

Where is the fireworks display?

The display will take place at Stockheath Common in Leigh Park, Havant.

When is it happening?

The fireworks display is set to take place on Bonfire night, so Tuesday, November 5.

What time does the display start?

Events will start from 5.30pm on November 5 while the fireworks themselves will begin at 7.30pm.

The fireworks will be set to feature classic hits by Queen, so expect great music as well as fireworks.

When will it end?

The fireworks will finish at 8pm – so not a late night on a weekday.

Entertainment?

There will be kids entertainment on stage as well as small kids rides, food and other vendors onsite.

Where can I park?

You will be able to park in Park Parade and Tidworth road car parks. They are free after 5.30pm.