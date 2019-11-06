Leigh Park fireworks with Queen soundtrack proves hit

Have your say

HUNDREDS of people flocked to enjoy an annual fireworks display that rocked the crowds.

Hits by Queen provided the soundtrack to the Leigh Park fireworks held on Stockheath Common last night.

Back from left, Mark Toovey from Leigh Park with his mum Dawn and children Ella-Rosa (9) and Archie (5), who started the fireworks.'Picture: Sarah Standing (051119-1245)

Mark Toovey’s children Ella-Rosa and Archie got to start the fireworks after winning a raffle prize.

Mark said: ‘It was a raffle prize at the Heron Pub and so the kids got to start the display which they really enjoyed.

‘The fireworks were amazing this year because they were set to Queen.

Sheena Matthams from Purbrook went along with her family.

The mother-of-one said: ‘We come here every year and take our now four-year-old god son who has grown to love them more over the years.

‘Even better that it was set to Queen this year too!’

For her husband Mark it was his first time to the display.

He said: ‘This is the first year I have been and it was really good. The traffic was pretty bad but luckily we didn’t have too far to come.’