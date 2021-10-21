Linkenholt Way resident Jason Brown is demanding action as he says that the communal recycling bins outside his home have not been collected in more than two months.

Around 15 to 18 flats use the recycling bins, which residents now fear are attracting rats to the area.

Jason, 50, said: ‘I find it ridiculous, and downright disgusting.

‘It’s going to be a health issue sooner or later.

‘Something’s got to be done.’

Jason says that Havant Borough Council, which works with Norse South East waste management system to collect the borough’s rubbish, is ‘rude’ and ‘useless’.

He said: ‘I find this totally disgusting’.

‘Everyone is getting really hacked off with the council and Norse South East.

‘It looks unsightly, it’s getting rat infected - I’ve seen a couple of rats out there.

‘It looks a complete mess.’

Despite contacting the council via email, phone call, and in-person visit, Jason says that he has had no explanation for the delay.

He added: ‘I’ve sent an email to HBC going through to waste management - that was over three weeks ago and I’ve heard nothing back.

‘I’ve been in to see them and all I got was waffle about Covid-19 and no HGV drivers.’

A spokesman for Havant Borough Council said: ‘It is most unusual for a bin to go uncollected for such a long period of time.

‘We have experienced some delays in collection and we are working hard to fix these issues as quickly as possible.

‘In the meantime we apologise for any inconvenience caused and we appreciate the complaint being brought to our attention and are looking into the situation.’

Some of Jason’s neighbours have been putting their recycling items in the normal household waste bins rather than add to the piles of uncollected recycling rubbish.

Jason, who lives alone, said: ‘It’s not on for a borough.

‘We pay our council tax for a reason.

‘We need a plan of action to get something sorted as soon as possible before it gets out of hand.’

