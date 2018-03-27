Leisure centre achieves top status

A LEISURE centre has been awarded a top status for its performance.

Fareham Leisure Centre has been awarded the status of ‘outstanding’ by Quest, the UK’s quality benchmarking scheme for sports and leisure, writes Seth Anderson.

The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Fareham Borough Council, has become the first centre in the country to attain the grading during four successive Quest evaluations.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: ‘We are delighted that Fareham Leisure Centre has been classified as ‘outstanding’ once again. Our aim is to make the centre a hub for the local community and a place where everyone can find a fun and enjoyable way of getting active. ‘This award recognises the fantastic facilities and services we provide, as well as the work we do alongside the Council to improve the health and wellbeing of Fareham’s residents.

‘I am immensely proud of the team for what we have achieved and the difference we are making to people’s lives on a daily basis.’