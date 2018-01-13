LETTER OF THE DAY: Harbour railway station is now a real carbuncle on the face of The Hard

At last something has been said about the disgusting state of Portsmouth Harbour railway station’s exterior (Demand to fix city eyesore station, January 11).

I have said for years that hoardings should be put in place to hide this carbuncle on The Hard. It is drab, dirty, old and not fit for purpose.

Also the town station is grubby beyond belief and is in need of an upgrade as it’s a real eyesore. And when is the Brunel building going to be demolished?

This is another rundown building and this property, along with the harbour station, blights the progress that has been made with the new bus terminal opening last year and Gunwharf Quays shopping centre right next door.

Lastly, I hope there is going to be real progress in the development of the Northern Quarter.

It’s about time we got our act together.

Bracknell opened a brand new shopping centre last year at a cost of £240m. I appreciate it actually took 30 years to get to this stage, but its population is smaller than Portsmouth’s.

It is a real shame that this great maritime city seems to be languishing behind other smaller towns and cities and I hope that investment can be found sooner rather than later to make this city inviting to shoppers, sightseers and businesses looking for a city that has foresight and drive.

M Froggatt

Kensington Road, Portsmouth