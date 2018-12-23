LETTER OF THE DAY: Our lives were enriched by Pompey player Mike Barnard’s expertise and gentlemanly demeanour

I was greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Mike Barnard, as reported by yourselves oon December 19 (Farewell Mike Barnard – One of Portsmouth’s greatest all-round sportsmen).

I had the privilege of knowing him while I studied at Warsash Maritime Academy (as it is now known) in 1988.

He was I recall, as you described, a most modest and polite individual who spoke little of his immense achievements but in depth about the students he was guiding.

Fellow students of that time were well aware of his background and even more appreciative of the time he made to coach the sport-minded among us.

Our lives were enriched by his expertise and his gentlemanly demeanour.

Later, I returned to Warsash as a member of staff (1997 to 2014) and while I rarely saw him during that period, I learnt a great deal more about him from his colleagues.

Memories of his warm tones beaming across the airwaves from BBC Radio Solent also hold significant affection.

My sincere condolences to his family.

Captain Quentin Cox

Scalloway Road

Glasgow