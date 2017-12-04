LETTER OF THE DAY: Royal wedding will be not be a financial burden to the country

Referring to R H Abberley’s letter of November 30 – I despair when I hear people say ‘Oh, a royal wedding’ – firstly I am under the impression that Charles and the Queen will be funding the wedding and not the taxpayer.

Secondly, although the wedding will cost we must also consider the tourism factor and the money brought into the commercial side concerning the wedding.

Shops and hotels will be glad of the turnover, with extra work making up brochures and other items.

We agree austerity is not nice but we all have to put some money away in our own accounts for a rainy day and we can blame the last Labour government for today’s problems and look forward to a Corbyn government for our grandchildren to pick up the financial mess he will place on this country.

Don’t live in the past, Mr Abberley; wish the couple every success for their day and a change in the way the future monarchy is shaping up.

Stephen Justice

North End Grove, Portsmouth