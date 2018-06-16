LETTER OF THE DAY: Wear a cycle helmet - but don’t make it the law

Have your say

Cycle helmet use is a good idea – I wear one myself, like Pauline Lympany. But a helmet law is not (Mum calls for law on helmets after bad cycle accident, June 13).

Pauline will recover, thank goodness, unlike the 85,000+ people who die every year from diseases associated with inactivity.

That’s about 1,000 times more people than die in cycling accidents, most of whom were already wearing helmets, or wouldn’t have been saved by one.

If we could get some of those inactive people cycling, they might still be alive today.

Helmet laws in Canada, Australia and New Zealand have been proved to actually cost lives by deterring cycling.

That is not hearsay, it is the result of very careful scientific studies.

One study even suggested a helmet law could actually add half a billion pounds to our NHS bills every year.

Another found that more head injuries would be prevented by helmets for all pedestrians and car occupants – but nobody’s suggesting that.

Cycling UK and British Cycling both support helmets, but are against a helmet law.

Cycling is just not as dangerous as people think – it’s likely to be at least 20 times more healthy for you than harmful.

In the UK, we have about one cycle death per 30 million miles - that’s 1,000 times round the world.

You’re more likely to win the lottery jackpot than be killed on a bike trip.

Cyclists live about two years longer on average than people who don’t exercise, and have the health of someone 10 years younger.

So get cycling, and wear a helmet, but please don’t make it law.

Wilf Forrow

Gutner Lane, Hayling Island