Lewis Capaldi reveals he wrote song in Gosport during Victorious Festival set

Lewis Capaldi revealed he wrote a song in Gosport during his packed set at Victorious Festival.

The chart-topping Scottish singer proved to be a massive hit with the Castle Stage in Southsea rammed for his performance on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Capaldi, who released his debut album earlier this year, won rave reviews for his performance and even managed to convert a few people into fans.

During his set he revealed that he had written a song in Gosport.

He told the crowd: ‘I have never been to this festival (Victorious) before. I’ve not really been down thus way apart from when I wrote a song in Gosport.’

However Capaldi didn’t reveal which of his songs it was that he had wrote while in Gosport.

