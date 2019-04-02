Library sleepover for Guide groups

THOUSANDS of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides spent a night in libraries across the county.

Girlguiding members got the opportunity to take part in creative, challenging and fun activities based on their favourite children’s fictional characters such as Harry Potter, BFG, Hungry Caterpillar and The Gruffalo.

Guide leader Liz Dunning said: ‘It was fantastic to see all the girls having fun together and sharing a new experience.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire Libraries said: ‘We’re delighted to have teamed up with Girlguiding to offer groups the opportunity to be captivated by the world of fiction. It was fantastic to welcome so many excited members to our libraries.’