Lidl supermarket to open next year and create 40 new jobs

PLANNING permission for a new Lidl supermarket has been granted.

FOLLOWING permission by planning officers at Winchester City Council, the multi-million investment will see a brand new store including an instore bakery and the creation of up to 40 new jobs at the site on Solent Way in Whiteley.

What the Lidl Whiteley will look like

Lidl UK’s regional head of property James Mitchell said: ‘We are naturally delighted that Winchester City Council has unanimously approved our plans for a new store in Whiteley.

‘Not only will the new store significantly improve shopping choice in the area through our unique high-quality-low-price combination, it will create up to 40 new jobs in the community.’

The supermarket first revealed in 2016 that it wanted to open a new store in Whiteley, as part of its ongoing expansion ambitions within the UK, and construction is expected to start this year.

The investment will also include a £200,000 contribution towards the roads.

It follows planning permission being granted for a controversial Lidl supermarket expansion at an industrial estate in Fareham that meant the loss of 70 skilled jobs.