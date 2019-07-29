Lifelong Portsmouth wrestling fan making his dream a reality as he prepares for first match

A TEENAGER who has been a wrestling fan since he was young will be stepping into the ring for the first time this weekend.

Portsmouth born and bred Harry Milligan, 16, will be taking part in his first professional wrestling match on Saturday, August 3 at the Mountbatten Centre.

Harry started training to become a professional wrestler at the age of 12, after getting hooked on the WWE wrestling in America.

Since then, he’s followed a strict diet and not missed a single training session, as he pursues his dream of a career in the ring.

‘I started watching wrestling on TV with my brother and was soon hooked on it,’ said Harry.

‘Since then I’ve spent the past four years training, starting off with a junior group before I went on to train with the older class – that’s where it’s really stepped up.

‘It’s a lot tougher and you’re being picked up on a lot more mistakes; they watch us much more closely.’

Gearing up for his first match on Saturday, Harry will be coming up against his own teacher, Andy Simmons, in a tag team match.

Harry said: ‘I’m very nervous but really looking forward to it – this is something I’ve wanted to do for many years now.

‘It’ll be a good match though, I can’t wait to get into the ring.’

Training regularly at Portsmouth School of Wrestling, Harry has been preparing hard, exercising every day in one form or another, at the school or in a nearby gym.

He said: ‘I’ll go to the gym three or four times a week, and the same with the gym.

‘With my diet I go through stages of eating more to gain mass, then cutting down again – but it’s all mostly protein, like chicken.

‘I do it because I would love to become a full-time wrestler.’

Weighing in at 78.9kg, Harry’s favourite wrestler is John Cena – but he won’t be modelling himself on his idol anytime soon.

‘My trainer said not to be the second version of someone else, but the first version of me,’ Harry said.

The match will start on Saturday at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.