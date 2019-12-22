Lion King and Frozen songs hit the right note at Emsworth's first children's carol concert

IN A bid to get into the festive spirit, families flocked to a church for its first ever Children’s Christmas Concert.

The Emsworth Concert Band played a mix of Christmas classics, sing-along carols and Disney movie tunes to keep toddlers and parents entertained at St James’ Church in Emsworth on Saturday.

Family-friendly concert staged by the Emsworth Concert Band, St James Church, Emsworth.'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-40)

Trumpet player Rich Taylor organised the event.

He told The News: ‘We had two sell-out concerts last week but they are later in the evening and quite long for little ones to sit through so we wanted to do something for the youngsters to come along to.

‘It is so important for kids to listen to live music and so we have got some Disney ones in there like Frozen and The Lion King to keep them entertained. We are just pleased people have turned up as this is the first time we have ever done an afternoon concert so that is really great.’

Among the crowds was Alice Gleadell from Portsmouth who came along with her daughter Iris, one.

Musical director Andy Hall'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-38)

Alice said: ‘We like going along to the live music at the Guildhall and we do take her sometimes but we thought this would be good to come along to because you never know how little ones are going to behave.

‘We heard about it as my friend is playing in the band and I work around here so we thought we would come along.’

Musical director Andy Hall, who works in the Royal Marines School of Music, has been leading the band since February.

He said: ‘Getting youngsters to listen to live music is so important and for me it really marks Christmas time.

Some of the woodwind and brass players'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-35)

‘This is the first time the band has done a concert specifically for families and it is really exciting.’

St James Church, Emsworth'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-36)