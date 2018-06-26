Lions hope that summer fete will really take off

Have your say

Meon Valley Lions Club in Swanmore will hold the annual fete on Saturday, July 14, to raise funds for charities, including Naomi House children’s hospice.

Live music, a falconry display and classic car exhibits are just some of the activities held on the day.

Andrew Brown, the organiser of the fete, said: ‘All the money we raise from this event goes into various national and local charities, such as Naomi House.

‘The fete in 2017 gathered around £6,000 for our charity account as a result of all the activities, which is a great result.

‘We had some very positive feedback thanks to the dozens of volunteers who became Lions for a day to help us out.

‘This year, we are hoping for even a better attendance as we will be hosting an exciting Haven Falconry flying display of birds, including owls, eagles and vultures.’

Last year, around 1,200 people attended the fete and it has been organised for more than 10 years.

Silverlake and Chase Cars are sponsoring the trophies awarded to the best vehicles completing the classic motorbikes congregate.

The motorbikes will participate in the Meon Valley run before returning to be judged at the Recreation Ground.

Live music will be performed by Swanmore College of Technology Jazz Band, local ukulele band the Soberton Strummers and 1970s rock band Contraband.

Around 40 local and national stalls will offer a variety of food, including burgers and hot dogs, and visitors will also be able to take part in a raffle, for which tickets are already on sale.

The fete is open 12.30pm to 4.30pm in New Road, Swanmore. Entry is £1.50.