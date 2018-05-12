LISTED: Calling Eurovision fans - who’s on when tonight

Have your say

The running order in which contestants will compete during Saturday night’s Eurovision Grand Final has been revealed.

According to the official Eurovision website, the order is as follows:

01. Ukraine

02. Spain

03. Slovenia

04. Lithuania

05. Austria

06. Estonia

07. Norway

08. Portugal

09. United Kingdom

10. Serbia

11. Germany

12. Albania

13. France

14. Czech Republic

15. Denmark

16. Australia

17. Finland

18. Bulgaria

19. Moldova

20. Sweden

21. Hungary

22. Israel

23. The Netherlands

24. Ireland

25. Cyprus

26. Italy