Have your say

SINCE winning the X Factor in 2011 Little Mix have cemented themselves as one of the most potent names in pop music.

They have sold more than 50m records, earned more than 15.5m monthly listeners on Spotify and racked up more than 3bn views on YouTube.

Little Mix have announced a new UK tour for 2020. They will play at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, on Thursday, June 2.

All this equates to 12bn streams, four number one singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum singles – beating a Spice Girls record.

Now, with a sixth album on the horizon, the global girl band have announced a huge 23-leg UK tour for 2020 – and they will come to Hampshire.

Little Mix will perform at the Ageas Bowl, in Southampton, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

READ MORE: Best photos as Christmas lights are turned on in Portsmouth's Commercial Road

Fans will hear hits like Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings at the venue, which can hold up to 25,000 people.

Speaking about the tour, Little Mix said: ‘Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.

‘Our last summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year.

‘We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine.’

On the show in Southampton, David Mann, CEO of the Ageas Bowl, added: ‘We are delighted to host world-class group Little Mix at the Ageas Bowl again next summer following on from their excellent show here in 2017.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming their fans to the venue again for what promises to be another fantastic show.’

READ MORE: Medical practice serving 14,000 patients in Portsmouth faces an uncertain future as GPs set to retire

Tickets – what you need to know

Tickets for the tour, including the Southampton show, will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, November 28.

To get yours, you will have to go to cuffeandtaylor.com and livenation.co.uk on the big day.

Where else are Little Mix playing?

If you miss your chance to get tickets for their Southampton show, Little Mix are due to play at 22 other UK venue over June and July, 2020.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

June, 2020

:: Friday, June 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

:: Sat, June 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

:: Sun, June 28 - Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

:: Tues, June 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

READ MORE: Jools Holland has won this honour from the Portsmouth Guildhall

July, 2020

Friday, July 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sat, July 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Sun, July 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs, July 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Fri, July 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

Sat, July 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

Sun, July 12 - Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

READ MORE: Hampshire police officers to get early Christmas bonus for efforts protecting the county

Tues, July 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

Thurs, July 16 - Durham, Emirates Riverside

Fri, July 17 - Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Sat, July 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

Sun, July 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

Tues, July 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Fri, July 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sat, July 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

Sun, July 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

READ MORE: Hapless Gosport burglar who broke into a disabled pensioner's home is jailed

For our advice on how to avoid any woe when getting your tickets, watch the video at the top of the story.