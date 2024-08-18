Live music and art workshops draw in crowds at Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival - 13 Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2024, 14:09 BST
Free and family event are three words that go very well together.

Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival, which took place on August 17, welcomed families from all over the area to get involved in a wonderful day of arts and crafts. The free event commenced at 10am and finished at 4pm, and people were able to listen to live music from multiple acts. Families could also get involved in accessible crafts, community art projects to take part in, drum and ukulele workshops and special character meet and greet guests.

Here are 13 pictures from the Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival:

Jonny Hoskins and his children, India, 4, left, and Evie, 7, listen to Denmead Brass. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-63)

Jonny Hoskins and his children, India, 4, left, and Evie, 7, listen to Denmead Brass. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-63) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

A needle is rethreaded. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-64)

A needle is rethreaded. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-64) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Denmead Brass. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-61)

Denmead Brass. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-61) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

From left, Mel Smith, Oliver, 9, Charlie Addison and Henry, 4. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-60)

From left, Mel Smith, Oliver, 9, Charlie Addison and Henry, 4. Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival took place in the precinct, Waterlooville Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170824-60) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

