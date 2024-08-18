Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival, which took place on August 17, welcomed families from all over the area to get involved in a wonderful day of arts and crafts. The free event commenced at 10am and finished at 4pm, and people were able to listen to live music from multiple acts. Families could also get involved in accessible crafts, community art projects to take part in, drum and ukulele workshops and special character meet and greet guests.