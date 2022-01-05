Liverpool man, 65, charged after Fareham police uncover 'large quantity' of suspected drugs during vehicle stop

A MAN has been charged with drug dealing offences after police officers uncovered a ‘large quantity’ of suspected heroin and crack cocaine during a vehicle stop in Fareham.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 8:33 pm

On Tuesday morning, officers stopped a Ford Puma travelling along Newgate Lane, with a subsequent search revealing a large quantity of suspected heroin and crack cocaine.

Now Brian Keating, 65, of West Derby Road in Liverpool was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Today he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded and will next appear at the court on Monday, February 7.

A man has been charged following a vehicle stop revealed a large amount of suspected Class A drugs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

