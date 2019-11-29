'Lives were put at risk' by 'reckless' driver who blocked in Cosham fire engine

A FIRE engine that was blocked into its own station by a ‘mindless’ idiot was trying to attend the scene of a crash that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital.

Cosham firefighters were among those called to St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport at 8.11pm on Thursday night after a car flipped over onto its roof.

One of the engines attempting to head to the scene was hampered by a motorist’s ‘reckless parking’ in front of the station’s bay doors.

The car was later towed away by Boarhunt.

Firefighters posted on Twitter showing the car and how it had prevented the crew responding to the incident, putting lives at risk.

Cosham station manager Steve Jenkins said: ‘A delayed response to an incident can make a huge difference in the safety of those that need our help.

Car blocking in one of the engines at Cosham fire station as it tries leave on a call. Picture: Cosham Fire Station

‘This incident highlights the disregard some drivers have for the emergency services.

‘We want to help members of the public understand that they can help us by ensuring they park their vehicle to allow sufficient space for an emergency vehicle to pass.

‘We at Cosham fire station strongly support the I Need My Space campaign.’

The car blocking the fire engine from leaving the fire station. Picture: Cosham Fire Station

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) confirmed that the fire engine was due to attend the scene of the crash in Gosport which had seen a car flip over on its roof and the driver needed ‘assistance in getting out’ from the vehicle.

Fortunately, fire crews from Gopsort and Fareham as well as two other engines from Cosham were able to make it to the scene and assist paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

After the driver, a woman in her 20s, was freed from the vehicle she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

A spokesman for SCAS said that while she had no ‘obvious injuries’ she was complaining of ‘head and chest pains’ and was taken ‘for further assessment’.

HRFS launched its ‘I Need My Space’ campaign three years ago. It aimed to help educate motorists about incidents that ‘hinder emergency service vehicles’.

However, it is not just parking that is the problem and firefighters say some drivers are not sure what to do when they hear the sirens blaring.

Some slam their brakes on immediately and risk causing an accident while others try to tailgate behind the vehicle which can cause a crash - particularly if more than one engine has been deployed.

Deputy chief fire officer Steve Apter said: ‘The issue of motorists blocking the paths of emergency services vehicles is worse than ever before.

‘These issues are causing delays and when tackling a fire or cutting somebody out of a car this can be the difference between life and death.’

The service posts photos and videos of examples of poor parking and erratic driving on Twitter under the #INeedMySpace hashtag.