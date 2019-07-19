Location, Location, Location is coming to Portsmouth and Channel 4 want residents to apply for the show

HOUSE hunting reality TV show Location, Location, Location is coming to Portsmouth and residents are being encouraged to apply.

From Southsea to Havant and Hayling Island, property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will be helping chain free buyers find their dream home.

Filming will be taking place in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas from Sunday, September 8, to Wednesday, September 11.

Applications are now open and producers of the long-running Channel 4 hit property show are urging people to apply as soon as possible.

Kirstie said: ‘We’re delighted to be back helping Britain’s house hunters for our 23rd series.’

Phil added: ‘We’re always on the lookout for a wide range of budgets and we’re happy to advise on any spend. For us there’s as much satisfaction gained from helping people struggling to get their first foot on the ladder as there is for those looking for their forever home.’

In these uncertain times, this is a great opportunity to get some completely free expert advice to help navigate the market.

Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home? Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous?

Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

The online application form can be found here – Don’t delay, apply today.

Applications close on Wednesday, August 14, which is just under a month away.