Long queues on A3(M) as vehicle fire closes one lane

DRIVERS are facing a long wait on the A3(M) because of a vehicle fire.

Lane one of the road is closed after an incident close to J1 at Blendworth and a vehicle is awaiting recovery.

Queues as a result of the fire currently stretch from Clanfield, near the junction with Chalton Lane, down to Waterlooville Golf Course.

Highways England has confirmed the closure will remain in place because of damage to the road.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: ‘Vehicle fire #A3M northbound #J1 #Blendworth.

‘Vehicle is still awaiting recovery, and lane 1 is closed at the scene.

‘The closure will have to remain as the carriageway itself has been damaged.

‘Area team are towards to deal.’

More to follow.