Longest serving member of staff at Havant Borough Council retires after 48 years

A STALWART at Havant Borough Council was honoured by the mayor as he stepped down following 48 years’ service.

John Thompson started work aged 16 for Havant and Waterloo Urban District Council in 1971.

Havant Borough Councils longest serving member of staff, John Thompson retires after clocking up 48 years service. Pictured: Gill Kneller, Havant Borough Council's chief executive, John Thompson and the mayor of Havant, councillor Diana Patrick.

In 1974, under the Local Government Act, 1972, the urban district was replaced by the Borough of Havant – and was renamed to Havant Borough Council.

John’s role continued during this time as a technical services assistant, when the offices, now known as The Plaza, were still being built.

By way of a thank you for John’s continued service to the council for 48 years, he was presented with a long service certificate and crystal cut glasses during a full council meeting.

READ MORE: Six residents of this Havant street scoop £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery win

John was welcomed by a standing ovation from officers and councillors attending the meeting.

Retiring from his service support role, John reflected on his long employment and said: ‘The council feels like one big family, even after 48 years.

‘I am sad to leave, I have enjoyed every moment of my career at Havant Borough Council.’

Diana Patrick, mayor of Havant, said: ‘We are delighted to honour your dedicated service and commitment to this organisation.

‘It is our employees who uphold our corporate principles to help deliver our services to residents. Please accept this token of thanks for your loyalty and hard work over the years.’

John is looking forward to his retirement, he intends to spend as much time as possible visiting holiday destinations both in the UK and abroad.